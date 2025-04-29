Delhi Cabinet approves bill to regulate fee in private, government schools

Gupta said that the issue was discussed widely in recent days and there was "panic" among the parents due to activities of some schools and complaints regarding "harassment" of students in the name of fee hike.

"The previous governments in Delhi made no provision to prevent fee hike. There was no guideline to help government prevent fee hike by private schools," she said.

Education minister Ashish Sood said that the Bill proposes formation of a three-tier committees to regulate fee hikes.