Delhi court accepts ED closure in CWG 2010 money laundering case; ends 13-year probe

NEW DELHI: The 13 year-old, 2010 Commonwealth Games (CWG) corruption case has come to a close as a Delhi Court officially accepted the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) decision to end its investigation into alleged money laundering linked to the event.

The case initially gained attention due to allegations against Suresh Kalmadi, the former Chairman of the CWG Organising Committee and Lalit Bhanot, the former Secretary General, along with other persons.

Special judge Sanjeev Aggarwal of the Rouse Avenue Court pointed out that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had already closed the related corruption case, which had led the ED to begin its money laundering investigation.

The ED’s report also named several key figures, including Vijay Kumar Gautam, the then COO of the CWG Organizing Committee, A K Matto, the treasurer, as well as the company Event Knowledge Service (EKS) and its CEO, Craig Gordon MeLatchey.

The allegations revolved around financial misconduct in awarding two major contracts for the Games, which were said to have led to illegal profits for certain parties while causing losses to the Organising Committee. Judge Aggarwal, in accepting the ED’s closure report, explained that no crime related to money laundering under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) could be established due to the lack of criminal proceeds.