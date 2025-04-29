Delhi court extends NIA custody of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana by 12 days

NEW DELHI: A city court extended the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) custody of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, for an additional 12 days. The decision came after Rana’s previous 18-day remand expired.

Amid heightened security, Rana was escorted into the court where Special NIA Judge Chander Jit Singh of Patiala House Courts granted the extension on the NIA’s request, acknowledging the need for further investigation.

The NIA, represented by senior advocate Dayan Krishnan and Special Public Prosecutor Narender Mann, is intensifying its probe. The proceedings were conducted in chambers, indicating the sensitive nature of the case. Advocate Piyush Sachdeva, representing Rana through the Delhi Legal Services Authority, spoke briefly on the developments, asserting that Rana has been cooperative during the investigation.

However, while talking to reporters, he also noted that the NIA requires more time to go through the voluminous documents linked to the case.

“The NIA has done some investigation, but due to the large number of records, they need additional time,” Sachdeva said. He refrained from delving into specific details about Rana’s statements but reiterated that, in his view, the accused is cooperating with the agencies

Last week, on Thursday the court rejected a plea by Rana seeking permission to communicate with his family.

According to the NIA, David Coleman Headley, the key conspirator, had shared details of the entire plan with Rana before coming to India. Expecting problems, Headley had also emailed Rana with info about his personal belongings and assets.