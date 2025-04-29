Delhi government orders forest department to replace all diesel vehicles with EVs in 60 days

NEW DELHI: In a step towards environmental conservation, the Delhi government has directed for complete replacement of all diesel vehicles operated by the Forest Department with Electric Vehicles (EVs) within the next 60 days.

A standing order to this effect was issued by Delhi’s Environment, Forest, and Wildlife Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, mandating a full transition to electric mobility in the national capital’s forest areas.

The directive also strictly prohibits the entry of non-essential, non-electric vehicles -- both government and private -- into protected forest areas with immediate effect.

‘Delhi’s forests deserve quiet, clean mobility-not smoke and noise,’ said Sirsa, emphasising the urgent need to reduce pollution in forest areas and protect the health of wildlife.

The Forest Department also has been instructed to conduct a detailed study of its vehicle fleet and submit a comprehensive transition plan within seven days, officials said.