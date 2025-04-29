Delhi government transfers heads of 26 major hospitals in major healthcare reshuffle

NEW DELHI: In a significant administrative move, the Delhi government has transferred the medical superintendents and directors of 26 major hospitals under its jurisdiction, with the changes coming into immediate effect.

The official order issued by the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) has asked the transferred officials to report their new place of posting without waiting any formal relieving orders from their present department.

The reshuffle affects prominent institutions including Lok Nayak Hospital, LNJP Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, and Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, among others. As part of the overhaul, Dr Rati Makkar has been appointed as Delhi’s new Director General of Health Services.

Dr Makkar, who previously served as a Senior Medical Officer at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, replaces the outgoing head amid a broader strategy to strengthen the capital’s healthcare administration.

Several of Delhi’s leading government hospitals have seen changes in leadership. Dr. BL Chaudhary has been named the new Medical Director of Lok Nayak Hospital, succeeding Dr Suresh Kumar, who has been transferred to serve as the Principal and Director of Ambedkar Medical College.

Professor Vinod Kumar from Lok Nayak Hospital’s Orthopedics Department has been appointed the Medical Superintendent of Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, while Professor Abid Gilani will now lead GB Pant Hospital as its Medical Director.

According to officials from the Health Department, the decision reflects an effort to streamline hospital administration and boost service delivery across the public health system.

Newly appointed officials have been instructed to immediately assume charge at their respective postings, while those transferred have been asked to hand over and taking charge of new responsibilities immediately.

Sources suggest the government views this as a critical step toward strengthening public healthcare management.

Officials to assume charge on immediate basis

Newly appointed officials have been instructed to immediately assume charge at their respective postings, while those transferred have been asked to hand over and taking charge of new responsibilities immediately. The reshuffle affects prominent institutions.