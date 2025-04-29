Delhi HC hints at staying CAG audit of Ajmer Dargah over lack of transparency

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has indicated that it may stay the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. Justice Sachin Datta observed that the Dargah management committee had not been provided with the terms of the audit.

“I am considering halting the audit. The counsel for the Dargah has made his position clear, stating that they should have been given the opportunity to present their concerns, but this has not been done because the terms of the audit have not been shared with them. You should reconsider your actions,” said Justice Datta.

The Court set the matter for further hearing on May 7, after the CAG’s counsel requested additional time to seek instructions. The remark came during the hearing of a petition filed by the Ajmer Dargah, managed by the Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Dargah Trust, challenging the CAG audit.

The Dargah’s counsel argued that, according to media reports, the President had approved the audit and that two officials had been appointed to carry it out. The counsel highlighted that under Section 20 of The Comptroller and Auditor-General’s (Duties, Powers And Conditions Of Service) Act, 1971, the terms of the audit must be formally served to the Dargah, allowing it the opportunity to raise objections.

However, the counsel pointed out that this procedure had not been followed. News reports indicate that the CAG intends to audit two Anjumans (associations) of Khadims, who are the hereditary custodians of the Dargah responsible for its daily operations. The audit is expected to cover the last five financial years. The initiative follows allegations regarding the misuse of funds received from foreign donations.