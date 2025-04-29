Delhi to install smart water dispensers with AI cameras at bus stops, terminals under heat action plan

NEW DELHI: As the national capital braces for the peak of summer, the city’s transport department is set to roll out a pilot project to install ‘smart water dispensers’ at 25 bus queue shelters and 16 bus terminals.
These dispensers, equipped with AI cameras to monitor footfall, aim to ensure clean and chilled drinking water for daily commuters, with the data collected helping to decide whether the facility should be expanded further.
The move is part of the Delhi government’s broader ‘annual heat action plan,’ recently announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, which also includes the creation of cool roof shelters on bus stops to offer commuters relief from the sweltering heat.
The smart water dispensers, each with a capacity to provide 100 litres of RO-filtered water per hour and 800 litres per day, will not only serve drinking water but also be integrated with waterproof digital screens.
These screens, linked to a remote monitoring dashboard, will allow for public announcements and real-time alerts about heat waves and other critical information. According to the proposal, tenders have already been floated for the project, which estimates the cost of installing the 7-foot-tall dispensers at Rs 2.10 crore for the bus shelters and Rs 72 lakh for the terminals.
The installation work is scheduled to be completed within the next 30 days.
Highlighting the importance of the initiative, Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said after a recent meeting with department officials that ensuring access to clean drinking water is a basic necessity, particularly during the intense summer months.
“Ensuring access to clean drinking water is a fundamental necessity, especially during peak summer months. By installing RO systems at our depots, we are taking a concrete step to prioritise the well-being of our hardworking staff and daily commuters. This initiative underscores our commitment to building a humane and responsive public transport system,” Singh had said after the meeting.