Delhi to install smart water dispensers with AI cameras at bus stops, terminals under heat action plan

NEW DELHI: As the national capital braces for the peak of summer, the city’s transport department is set to roll out a pilot project to install ‘smart water dispensers’ at 25 bus queue shelters and 16 bus terminals.

These dispensers, equipped with AI cameras to monitor footfall, aim to ensure clean and chilled drinking water for daily commuters, with the data collected helping to decide whether the facility should be expanded further.

The move is part of the Delhi government’s broader ‘annual heat action plan,’ recently announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, which also includes the creation of cool roof shelters on bus stops to offer commuters relief from the sweltering heat.

The smart water dispensers, each with a capacity to provide 100 litres of RO-filtered water per hour and 800 litres per day, will not only serve drinking water but also be integrated with waterproof digital screens.

These screens, linked to a remote monitoring dashboard, will allow for public announcements and real-time alerts about heat waves and other critical information. According to the proposal, tenders have already been floated for the project, which estimates the cost of installing the 7-foot-tall dispensers at Rs 2.10 crore for the bus shelters and Rs 72 lakh for the terminals.