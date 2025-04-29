IAF to use 16 Delhi government schools as temporary observation posts during defence exercise

NEW DELHI: In pursuance of direction issued by Ministry of Defence (MoD), 16 Delhi school buildings have been identified for temporary usage to set up Mobile Observation Posts (MOP’s) by IAF.
MOPs are observation points along the border, manned by individuals trained to identify and report enemy aircraft.
The 16 schools will be temporarily used during the ibid exercise being conducted from April 28 to May 2 on 24x7 basis. As per the official notification issued by the government of Delhi on Monday, 455 (Mobile Observation Flight) MOF from Air Force Station Arjangarh, New Delhi has been tasked to deploy MOP’s for above mentioned task.
IAF manpower (2-5 personnel per observation post) along with its communication equipment would be setting up MOP’s during exercise time. “This has the precedence from previous MoD activations during yearly National events (Republic and Independence Day Celebrations).
In this regard, the concern HOS of the schools mentioned in Appendix-A are directed to check the credentials (ID cards etc.) of the deployed Air warriors/officers in the school premises and the deployed staff by Air (HQ) will be allowed in school premises only after the proper verification,” reads the order. An official on the condition of anonymity said,
“This is done maybe due to escalating tensions along the border and efforts to check defense vulnerabilities in the airspace. Typically, such orders are issued a few weeks before Republic Day or Independence Day. However, no such occasion is currently approaching.”
List of schools of Delhi government
The 16 schools include, Sarvodya Vidyalaya, Mukharji Nagar, Govt. Girls Sr Sec. School, No.1, B Block, Yamuna Vihar, Govt Co-Ed Sr Sec School, Preet Vihar, Govt Co-Ed Sr Sec School, Chilla Village, Sarvodya Kanya Vidyalaya Middle School Jogabai, Batla house, Sarvodya Co-Ed, No.2, Kalkaji and Govt Sarvodya Vidyalaya, Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Dakshinpuri Extn among others