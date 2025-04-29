IAF to use 16 Delhi government schools as temporary observation posts during defence exercise

NEW DELHI: In pursuance of direction issued by Ministry of Defence (MoD), 16 Delhi school buildings have been identified for temporary usage to set up Mobile Observation Posts (MOP’s) by IAF.

MOPs are observation points along the border, manned by individuals trained to identify and report enemy aircraft.

The 16 schools will be temporarily used during the ibid exercise being conducted from April 28 to May 2 on 24x7 basis. As per the official notification issued by the government of Delhi on Monday, 455 (Mobile Observation Flight) MOF from Air Force Station Arjangarh, New Delhi has been tasked to deploy MOP’s for above mentioned task.

IAF manpower (2-5 personnel per observation post) along with its communication equipment would be setting up MOP’s during exercise time. “This has the precedence from previous MoD activations during yearly National events (Republic and Independence Day Celebrations).