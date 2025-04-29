Old Gold: The aura of Sharmila Tagore’s Mrs Sen in Puratawn

Preparing for the role

After the last bars of Alokananda Dasgupta’s music faded from the screen, the discussion moderated by Shantanu Ray Choudhuri, Editor In Chief, Om Books International, began. The two actors talked of the art they brought to play in their respective characters. The script was central for Tagore.

As her character was one for whom memory loss, or rather a state in which “the past was the present”, was continual, she was sent a lot of books on mental health and dementia by the director. “The character is not based on any real-life Mrs Sen. I kept reading the script and my mind drew on what I had read on the subject, or seen in real life. One film can be about many films. It’s difficult to outline the process,” she said. “The actual transformation of ‘becoming’ Mrs Sen would happen when I would put on the makeup and go to the set.”

Sengupta’s character, too, had quite a graph in the film, moving from concerned daughter to one losing her equilibrium with too many modern-day pulls and pressures – a crumbling marriage with a photographer with his own secrets, a hectic work-life as partner in a consultancy firm, a daughter seeking solace in the old relationship with her mother and then having to confront the fact that her mother’s relationship at present is only with the child she was in the past. Sengupta, while talking of “the great journey as an actor” that Puratawn has been, spoke of being in awe of Tagore, and deciding to take up the challenge of being a producer because the senior actor asked her to.