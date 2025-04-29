Rain, thunderstorm likely in Delhi from May 1; IMD forecasts relief from heat with temperature dip and gusty winds

NEW DELHI: The capital is likely to witness some relief from the scorching heat with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a two-day spell of rainfall from Thursday. Daytime temperatures have remained above the 40 degree celsius mark for the past week with, often reaching as high as 42 degrees celsius.

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies with possibilities of thunderstorm development by Tuesday evening. Maximum temperatures are likely to remain between 38°C and 40°C until Wednesday. A noticeable change is expected from Thursday, with a predicted fall in temperatures by 2–3°C across the capital.

From May 1 onwards, Delhi may experience generally cloudy skies accompanied by very light rain or drizzle, as well as thunderstorms and lightning. Gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph, with gusts up to 50 kmph, are also forecast.

Districts across Delhi-NCR including North, West, East, and South Delhi, as well as Noida, Gurgaon, and Ghaziabad, can expect similar weather patterns. The strong winds and light showers are likely to bring respite from the prevailing warm conditions.