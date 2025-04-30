Delhi minister Indraj orders 24x7 monitoring at Asha Homes to shield differently-abled from heat

NEW DELHI: Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj on Tuesday directed officials for the continuous monitoring of intellectually challenged individuals and provide all arrangements to prevent them from intense heat. The directions came during a review meeting of the summer action plan at ASHA Homes the Minister held with officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) and Social Welfare Department.

According to officials, the discussion was held around the Summer Action Plan for heat protection, food arrangements, healthcare facilities, and basic amenities at all Asha Homes in Delhi meant for differently-abled individuals.

“Ravinder Indraj inspected the availability of air conditioners, desert coolers, room coolers, fans and facilities for cool and purified drinking water such as water coolers and RO systems at homes located in Rohini, Narela, Hari Nagar, and Timarpur. He also issued necessary directions regarding toilets and health facilities,” a statement issued from Indraj’s office read. “Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has given clear instructions that there should be no negligence regarding facilities at Asha Homes. Officials must continuously monitor the arrangements for heat protection, food services, basic amenities, and healthcare,” it added, quoting the minister.