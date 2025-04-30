HC seeks Bagga’s reply in Swamy’s plea to quash defamation case summons

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga to file a reply in response to a petition by party colleague and former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, who has challenged the summons issued to him in a criminal defamation case.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja granted Bagga four weeks to submit his reply, which must also address the question of whether Swamy’s petition is legally maintainable. Swamy was given two weeks thereafter to file a rejoinder. The next hearing is scheduled for August 26.

Swamy approached the High Court seeking to set aside the summons issued by a magistrate in the defamation case initiated by Bagga. The summons, dated March 22, 2022, had found sufficient ground to proceed against him. However, the High Court had stayed the trial court proceedings on April 4, 2022.

Appearing for Swamy, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal informed the bench that Bagga had yet to file his response in the matter. In turn, Bagga’s counsel submitted that Swamy was first required to make submissions on the maintainability of his plea, a direction previously issued by the High Court.

The judge, however, insisted that Bagga must respond in full. “You ought to at least file your reply and include your arguments on maintainability within it,” Justice Dudeja remarked.

The High Court had earlier noted that Swamy had bypassed the sessions court and directly approached a superior court after the summons was issued, raising procedural questions about the maintainability of his plea.