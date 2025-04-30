INTERVIEW | Order in MCD, development key focus: Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh

Newly elected MCD Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said this is the first time the BJP has formed a triple-engine government in the city and as a result, people have high expectations.

He criticised the previous AAP government for creating a mess during its two and a half years in power and emphasised that the focus would now be on bringing order to the civic body by addressing critical issues. In an interview with Anup Verma, the mayor discussed the priorities of the newly formed BJP government in the corporation.

Excerpts:

What are the major areas where the newly formed government will focus on?

The first priority is to run the MCD House in a proper way and form a Standing Committee to expedite developmental works in the national capital. During the AAP’s tenure, there was no serious work because the ruling party operated in a dictatorial manner. There has been no Standing Committee for the past 2.5 years, which is why several major projects are stuck. Without the Standing Committee, only matters related to their vested interests came to the House for approval. We will convene a House meeting soon and ensure the formation of the Standing Committee in May this year.

Why has there been no Standing Committee since 2022? What if AAP approaches the court again against its formation?

The Standing Committee is a very powerful body that controls the finances of the MCD. Out of fear of losing control over such an important body, AAP tried to derail its formation and succeeded. Regardless of any legal actions or opposition, the BJP is determined to form the body. Our message is clear: for the development of Delhi, every councillor should support the formation of the Standing Committee. As Mayor, I see no obstacles in its formation.

What are the major challenges facing the Corporation, particularly in terms of its financial condition?

The financial condition of the MCD is dire because of massive irregularities and corruption during the AAP’s rule. First, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government tried to destabilize the corporation between 2015 and 2022 by withholding legitimate funds. Then, they looted the civic agency during their 2.5-year tenure. We will conduct a thorough review of all accounts and initiate an inquiry if necessary.