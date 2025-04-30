INTERVIEW | Order in MCD, development key focus: Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh

Newly elected MCD Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said this is the first time the BJP has formed a triple-engine government in the city and as a result, people have high expectations.
He criticised the previous AAP government for creating a mess during its two and a half years in power and emphasised that the focus would now be on bringing order to the civic body by addressing critical issues. In an interview with Anup Verma, the mayor discussed the priorities of the newly formed BJP government in the corporation.
Excerpts:
What are the major areas where the newly formed government will focus on?
The first priority is to run the MCD House in a proper way and form a Standing Committee to expedite developmental works in the national capital. During the AAP’s tenure, there was no serious work because the ruling party operated in a dictatorial manner. There has been no Standing Committee for the past 2.5 years, which is why several major projects are stuck. Without the Standing Committee, only matters related to their vested interests came to the House for approval. We will convene a House meeting soon and ensure the formation of the Standing Committee in May this year.
Why has there been no Standing Committee since 2022? What if AAP approaches the court again against its formation?
The Standing Committee is a very powerful body that controls the finances of the MCD. Out of fear of losing control over such an important body, AAP tried to derail its formation and succeeded. Regardless of any legal actions or opposition, the BJP is determined to form the body. Our message is clear: for the development of Delhi, every councillor should support the formation of the Standing Committee. As Mayor, I see no obstacles in its formation.
What are the major challenges facing the Corporation, particularly in terms of its financial condition?
The financial condition of the MCD is dire because of massive irregularities and corruption during the AAP’s rule. First, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government tried to destabilize the corporation between 2015 and 2022 by withholding legitimate funds. Then, they looted the civic agency during their 2.5-year tenure. We will conduct a thorough review of all accounts and initiate an inquiry if necessary.
What are the priorities of the BJP government in MCD?
The priorities of the triple-engine government include ensuring proper sanitation, desilting of drains ahead of the monsoon, flattening garbage mountains, improving the health and education system, and abolishing the inspector raj. We will make parks greener, curb corruption, reduce pollution, and improve the financial condition of the MCD. The party will also “motivate” teachers, provide funds for student uniforms, and enhance school infrastructure.
A special focus will be on resolving legacy waste issues at landfill sites and waterlogging. We will accelerate the pace of development, which has been slow in recent years, and ensure that work is done impartially in the public interest. We are committed to working together with dedication to improve roads, parks, and other public infrastructure under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. We believe in action, and we will prove it through our work, seeking everyone’s support.
How do you view AAP’s decision to boycott the mayoral polls?
It was surprising that the party, which was in power since February 2023, chose not to field candidates in the mayoral elections. The AAP’s inefficiency and inaction led to public anger, and many of their own councillors were ready to support BJP candidates. Sensing the anger within their ranks, AAP decided to boycott the elections. Their division was evident, and it was clear they wouldn’t have been able to secure top posts.
AAP announced Ankush Narang as its Leader of Opposition in MCD. How do you see challenges from the opposition in the future?
AAP’s internal matter of choosing a LoP is their own concern, but not appointing a senior councillor to the post is proof that all is not well within their camp. Regarding opposition challenges, the BJP will not be distracted from addressing real issues. We believe in constructive politics and will ignore hurdles created by opposition parties. The people of Delhi are with the BJP and their support is crucial to us.