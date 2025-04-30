Naushy Mirza's Delhi pop-up revives forgotten Lucknowi dishes

Nausheen Tareen, better known as Naushy Mirza, is a biotechnologist-turned-home-chef. A former PR professional, she never imagined food would become her calling. But during a career break prompted by pregnancy, she found herself back in the kitchen, revisiting the recipes of her childhood. "My husband didn’t even know I could cook this well!" she says with a laugh. "Once I started making all the food I grew up eating, he tasted it and said, 'Oh my god, this is fabulous! Why don’t you do something with this?'"

That thought, planted in a moment of praise, slowly bloomed. “I didn’t need to open a restaurant,” she says. “But maybe I could do pop-ups. This food needs to be shared.” And shared it is — on copper thalis that tell her stories. Mirza’s pop-up lunch at Chor Bizarre, one of Delhi’s charming dining spots on Asaf Ali Road, felt less like a curated dining experience and more like a generously shared memory.