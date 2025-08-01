Delhi

Air India Dreamliner aborts take-off in Delhi due to technical snag; second such incident in 10 days

The alternative flight took off at 5.47 pm, four hours and 22 minutes behind schedule.
Air India dreamliner flight image used for represenative purpose.
Air India dreamliner flight image used for represenative purpose.(File Photo | Express)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: In the second such instance involving an Air India flight within 10 days, the cockpit crew aborted the take-off of Dreamliner Boeing 787-9 aircraft from Delhi to London, carrying 215 passengers, due to a technical glitch and steered the plane to the parking bay.

Flight AI2017 was scheduled to take off at 1.25 pm from Terminal 3, according to a flight tracking online platform. The alternative flight took off at 5.47 pm, four hours and 22 minutes behind schedule.

“The pilot aborted the take-off due to technical reasons. As the pilot was taxiing before the take-off, the decision to return was taken,” sources said.

An AI spokesperson said, “Flight AI2017 operating from Delhi to London on July 31 returned to the bay due to a suspected technical issue. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off run following standard operating procedures and brought the aircraft back for precautionary checks.”

This is the latest in a series of incidents involving the Air India group.

In a similar incident on July 21 an AI flight, an Airbus A320 Neo with 160-plus passengers from Delhi to Kolkata was aborted when it was taxiing for take-off. On June 17, an AI Express Boeing (IX 1113) from Delhi to Ranchi developed a technical snag midair and returned to IGIA.

On June 15, an AI flight (AI 819) from Delhi to Vadodara returned to Delhi due to technical issues. On May 31, a Delhi to Singapore AI flight was aborted twice before take-off due to tech glitch.

technical snag
Air India Dreamliner

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com