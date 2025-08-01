Cloudy skies and steady showers drench Delhi; wet spell to continue till August 3

NEW DELHI: The national capital witnessed a cloudy sky and intermitten rain on Thursday morning. The weather department has forecast light to moderate rain throughout the day, but no warning advisory has been issued for the city, so far.

However, Delhi airport issued an advisory for the flyers. “Delhi is experiencing inclement weather conditions. Our on-ground teams are working diligently with all stakeholders to ensure your journey remains hassle-free. Passengers are advised to consider alternative modes of transport, including Delhi Metro, to reach the airport and avoid potential delays,” the advisory read.

The minimum temperature settled at 24.7 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed.

According to the IMD, the city received intermittent rain through the night. In the 24 hours till 6.30 am on Thursday, central Delhi’s Pusa station received 40 mm of rainfall, Sports Complex 38 mm, Safdarjung 34 mm, Najafgarh 23.5 mm, Pragati Maidan 22.1 mm, KV Narayana 20.5 mm, Lodhi Road 18.5 mm, KV Janakpuri 18 mm, and Ayanagar 13 mm.

The regional Met centre has predicted that the ongoing spell of rain is expected to continue till August 3.