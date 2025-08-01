Cloudy skies and steady showers drench Delhi; wet spell to continue till August 3

NEW DELHI: The national capital witnessed a cloudy sky and intermitten rain on Thursday morning. The weather department has forecast light to moderate rain throughout the day, but no warning advisory has been issued for the city, so far.
However, Delhi airport issued an advisory for the flyers. “Delhi is experiencing inclement weather conditions. Our on-ground teams are working diligently with all stakeholders to ensure your journey remains hassle-free. Passengers are advised to consider alternative modes of transport, including Delhi Metro, to reach the airport and avoid potential delays,” the advisory read.
The minimum temperature settled at 24.7 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed.
According to the IMD, the city received intermittent rain through the night. In the 24 hours till 6.30 am on Thursday, central Delhi’s Pusa station received 40 mm of rainfall, Sports Complex 38 mm, Safdarjung 34 mm, Najafgarh 23.5 mm, Pragati Maidan 22.1 mm, KV Narayana 20.5 mm, Lodhi Road 18.5 mm, KV Janakpuri 18 mm, and Ayanagar 13 mm.
The regional Met centre has predicted that the ongoing spell of rain is expected to continue till August 3.
Delhi has recorded a total of 14 rainy days this month. The highest maximum temperature recorded was 37.5 degrees Celsius on July 27, while the lowest minimum temperature was 22.9 degrees Celsius on July 7.
Meanwhile, the air quality was recorded in the satisfactory category at 11 am, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 56, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.Data from the central pollution watchdog showed that July 2025 was the cleanest in over a decade, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 79, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
This breaks the previous records ‘ the average AQI was 96 in 2024, 84 in 2023, 87 in 2022, 110 in 2021, 84 in 2020, 134 in 2019, 104 in 2018, 98 in 2017, 146 in 2016, and 138 in 2015. According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’. Nearly 50 complaints related to waterlogging reported.