Delhi makes e-waste recycling clause mandatory in all government tenders

NEW DELHI: To tackle the rising menace of electronic waste, the Delhi government has made it mandatory to include a clause for recycling e-waste in all procurement contracts.

All departments and autonomous bodies under the city government have been directed to include an e-waste recycling clause in their tender documents.

As per the new directive, any e-waste generated during the execution of a contract must be handed over exclusively to authorised recycling agencies. Officials believe the move will ensure the environmentally sound disposal of electronic waste.

The directions follow the latest meeting of the steering committee of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), which was attended by the Chief Secretary last month.