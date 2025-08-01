IIT Delhi attracts Rs 432 crore for tech innovation; quantum T-Hub gets major push

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi undertook 650 sponsored projects and consultancies through its Industrial Research and Development (IRD) Unit, attracting total funding of Rs 352 crore.

Another `80 crore was secured for 152 technology development projects and consultancies via FITT (Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer), stated the data shared by the institute on Thursday.

One of the most ambitious ventures underway is the Technology Hub (T-Hub) on Quantum Materials and Devices (QMD), funded by the Union Government with an initial outlay of Rs 312 crore until March 2031. Housed at IIT Delhi, the QMD T-Hub is envisioned as a national centre of excellence in quantum materials science. It aims to play a transformative role in shaping India’s quantum technology roadmap by advancing innovation at the intersection of materials science, photonics, and quantum device engineering.

At its core, the T-Hub is focused on developing next-generation materials and devices that support quantum computing, secure communication, and ultra-sensitive sensing technologies. The officials said, “Among its key objectives is the development of on-demand single-photon emitters (SPEs), single-photon avalanche detectors (SPADs), and reconfigurable photonic qubit circuits—all crucial for building a robust quantum technology ecosystem in the country.”

IIT Delhi is also leading efforts to address global research challenges through the Multi-Institutional Faculty Interdisciplinary Research Project (MFIRP) initiative. Launched by the IRD Unit, this programme fosters collaboration with top-tier national and international universities. So far, it has supported 112 joint projects with India and 144 with global institutions.