MCD to launch ‘Freedom from Garbage’ drive across Delhi from August

NEW DELHI: Days after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s announcement to undertake a citywide cleanliness drive throughout the month of August with the aim of making the national capital exceptionally clean and well-maintained, Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh on Thursday said that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has made all necessary arrangements to commence the ‘Delhi’s Freedom from Garbage’ cleanliness drive with full strength.

The initiative will involve massive sanitation efforts across 12 zones with active involvement from residents, schools, market associations, and community groups.

The mayor said that the drive will cover intensive cleanliness operations in residential colonies, markets, industrial areas, schools, colleges, slum clusters, public toilets, and other public spaces. Special campaigns will spread awareness on waste segregation at the source, urging households and businesses to separate dry, wet, and hazardous waste for proper disposal and recycling.

The MCD will undertake targeted removal of municipal solid waste (MSW) along railway tracks to improve sanitation and safety. There will also be a special focus on construction and demolition (C&D) waste, with dedicated efforts to collect, manage, and recycle such waste to prevent illegal dumping.

The campaign will also work towards the elimination of single-use plastics, encouraging citizens and businesses to shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives.

Alongside, the beautification of green and open spaces, including parks, gardens, and community areas, will take place with community participation through tree plantation, wall painting, and art-based activities.

The Delhi CM had on July 25 announced to undertake a citywide cleanliness drive throughout the month. A review meeting on the initiative was convened by her with concerned department officials.