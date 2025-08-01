Police shut AIIMS emergency gate during faculty protest over rotatory headship policy

NEW DELHI: Police on Friday allegedly shut the main entry gate of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to prevent faculty members residing on the campus from marching to Parliament as part of a peaceful protest.

The gate, which is also used by emergency patients, remained closed for nearly an hour and a half. It was reopened after the protesting doctors dispersed from the site.

“We had not granted permission for the march. To maintain law and order, the gate was closed to dissuade the doctors from leaving the premises,” a senior police officer present at the location said.

The march was held to protest the non-implementation of the rotatory headship policy at AIIMS. Despite a directive from the Union Health Ministry making the policy mandatory across all medical institutes two years ago, AIIMS Delhi has yet to enforce it.