Two siblings electrocuted to death in Delhi’s Rohini, father critical; exposed wiring under probe

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old welding labourer and his 28-year-old sister died after suffering an electric shock at their home in Rohini’s Begumpur area, while their 65-year-old father is in critical condition, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place late on Wednesday night, around 10 pm, when the victims came into contact with exposed wiring inside their residence.

Those dead have been identified as Vivek and Anju, while their father Kalicharan remains hospitalised. According to police, a PCR call was made around 10:56 pm, alerting authorities to the situation. The caller, Abhishek, a neighbour, reported that three people had been electrocuted. “Yahan light katwa do, 3 aadmi chipke huye hai” (Please cut the electricity, three people have struck due to electric shock), he said.

A team from Begumpur Police Station was rushed to the scene at Rajeev Nagar, but by the time they arrived, locals had already taken the victims to Agrasen Hospital in Rohini.

Anju and Vivek were declared dead on arrival. Kalicharan remains in critical condition, said officials.

Preliminary investigations revealed open electrical wiring around the staircase area of the house, which had been wrapped around an iron grill.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan, around 10 pm, Vivek was heading upstairs when he came in contact with the iron gate, which was exposed to live wiring, and suffered an electric shock.

Hearing Vivek’s cries, his father Kalicharan rushed to help but he was also electrocuted. Anju, who was in the house, tried to save them but was affected herself.

“The house is built on a 50-square-yard plot and had extremely unsafe and exposed electrical connections,” a senior police officer said. Vivek, a welding worker, was unmarried, while Anju, recently married three months ago, was a homemaker. The bodies have been sent to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem, said police.

