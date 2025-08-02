50K houses to be allotted for Delhi's slum dwellers: CM Gupta

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced a decision concerning the slum clusters of the capital, directing the Railways, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and all government departments to ensure that no slum in the city is demolished. In cases where removal becomes unavoidable due to development projects or other reasons, alternative housing must be provided in advance.

The CM further stated that approximately 50,000 houses constructed years ago in the outer areas of the city will be renovated and allocated to slum dwellers. She said that the flats will be allotted under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U).

She pointed out that under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), Delhi government agencies such as DUSIB and DSIIDC were allocated substantial funds. However, due to the inaction of previous government, approximately Rs 732 crore was left unused. She added that the Centre has approved the utilisation of these funds for the renovation of the dilapidated flats.

The CM also stated that if required, the government will amend the existing policy on slum clusters and will even approach the court to protect their housing rights.

Gupta said that the slums are an inseparable part of the capital, with residents who have been living there for decades. She criticised the opposition for using slum dwellers as a political vote bank, asserting that her government is making efforts to ensure their rightful recognition as residents of Delhi.