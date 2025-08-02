Delhi: 12-hour class schedule under NEP sparks row

NEW DELHI: “How can students sit in classrooms from 8 in the morning to 8 at night?” The question echoed across Delhi University’s colleges as the institution implemented the 4th year of undergraduate studies under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 from August 1, with the rider that colleges must function for 12 hours daily.

The notification came a few hours before the new academic session, sparking widespread concern among the faculty and students. They say the move is impractical, exhausting, and ignores ground realities.

The university’s notification dated July 31, 2025, states that all colleges and institutions are advised to function from 8 am to 8 pm for “optimal utilisation of resources”. The move, ostensibly to accommodate the increased academic load and faculty deployment, has drawn criticism from educators.