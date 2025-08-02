Delhi Government to table bill regulating private school fee hikes in monsoon session

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will introduce a bill to regulate fee hikes by private schools in the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Assembly, scheduled to begin on August 4, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Saturday.

The proposed legislation, based on an ordinance approved by the Cabinet on April 29, aims to curb arbitrary fee increases by private educational institutions. The bill outlines stringent penalties for non-compliance. For the first offence, schools may face fines ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Repeat violations will attract penalties between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 10 lakh.