HC upholds charges against suspended Delhi govt official Khakha

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has reportedly refused to quash the charges framed against suspended Delhi government official Premoday Khakha, who allegedly raped a minor girl several times.

The High Court also upheld the charges of causing the minor girl's miscarriage and the disappearance of evidence framed against the official's wife, Seema Rani.

It further refused to set aside the charge against his two children and wife under Section 21 of the POCSO Act for failure to report the offence despite having knowledge.

“This court is of the considered opinion that there is no perversity or legal infirmity in the order passed by the sessions court framing charges against petitioner Premoday Khakha for offences under Sections 376(2)(f), 376(3), 323, and 354 of the IPC, and Sections 6 and 8 of the POCSO Act,” Justice Swarana Kana Sharma said in the judgment passed on July 15 and made available on July 28.