IIT Delhi awards record 530 PhDs at 56th Convocation; 'Missile Woman' Dr Tessy Thomas addresses graduates

NEW DELHI: IIT Delhi held its 56th Convocation on Saturday, celebrating the achievements of 2,764 graduating students, including a record 530 PhD recipients. The event was graced by chief guest Dr. Tessy Thomas, FNAE —renowned as India’s “Missile Woman,” currently the Vice Chancellor of Noorul Islam Centre for Higher Education. Harish Salve, Chairperson of the Board of Governors, presided over the ceremony.

This year marked the first batch of graduates from the B Tech in Energy Engineering and three postgraduate programmes—Interdisciplinary M Tech in Robotics, and MS(R) in VLSI Design and Artificial Intelligence. Among the graduates were 735 women and 43 international students from around 20 countries. Chandan Godara (20), B Tech in Civil Engineering, and Gopal Krishan Taneja (63), PhD, were the youngest and oldest graduates respectively.