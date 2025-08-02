'Still, They Speak': Artist Nagji Patel’s sculptures return in a Delhi retrospective

A sculpture reflects the sculptor’s way of seeing the world. In late Nagji Patel’s case, each piece becomes a dialogue between material and maker, reciting tales of who he was. Now, a retrospective ‘Still, They Speak’, curated by Akar Prakar, is on view at Stainless Gallery—eight years after his passing and nearly 15 since the last such show in Delhi.

Born into a family of farmers in Gujarat’s Juni Jithardi village in 1937, Patel became one of India’s most respected sculptors in the 1960s, known for reducing detailed imagery into its simplest, most essential forms. Take his 1964 sculpture ‘Bird’, a smaller version of which is on display. “The piece doesn’t depict a bird, but evokes bird-ness—a distilled, abstract essence of the form,” says Siddhi Shailendra, curator at Akar Prakar, quoting KNMA’s director and chief curator Roobina Karode from the book The Enshrined Object: Nagji Patel – Sculptures and Drawings. The work reflects the minimalist aesthetic inspired by Romanian sculptor Constantin Brâncuși, and shaped by his mentor Sankho Chaudhuri at M.S. University, Baroda.