Court abates DA case against ex-Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh

NEW DELHI: A Special Court in Delhi has abated all criminal proceedings against former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Virbhadra Singh in the disproportionate assets (DA) case, following his death on July 8.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel stated, “An application has been filed by counsel for Virbhadra Singh stating that he has expired. So, the proceedings against him stand sabated.”

The order applies to both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases pending against him.

The DA case had alleged that Singh amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income during his tenure in public office.

However, the case continues against other accused in the matter, including LIC agent Anand Chauhan and Virbhadra Singh’s close associates Chunni Lal, Joginder Singh Ghalta, Prem Raj, Lawan Kumar Roach, Vakamullah Chandrashekhar, and Ram Prakash Bhatia. The court has ordered charges related to abetment and forgery against them.