Woman shot at in Vasant Vihar, two arrested

NEW DELHI: Two men have been arrested for allegedly shooting a woman in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar area, police said on Saturday. The woman, who sustained a gunshot injury to her chest, is a complainant in a 2024 criminal case involving one of the accused.

An auto-rickshaw driver said that a woman passenger had been shot and rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

The victim, a salon head manager in Vasant Vihar, told police she was travelling in an auto and speaking on the phone when two men approached from behind. One of them, identified as Abuzair Safi, allegedly opened fire.

The main accused Safi is a resident of Okhla Vihar, and Aman Sukhla, the other accused is from Tughlakabad Extension. Sukhla was arrested on Thursday, and the motorcycle used in the crime was recovered. Safi was caught the next day with the weapon used in the attack.

Police said the motive and connection between the two cases are under investigation.