BJP’s cleanliness drive only publicity stunt, lacked sincerity: AAP

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticised the BJP-led Delhi government’s cleanliness drive, calling it a public spectacle.

AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj posted on ‘X’, “CM Rekha Gupta is in Greater Kailash today and a mega cleanliness drive is supposedly underway. Just look at the condition between GK-1 gurudwara and mandir - garbage everywhere.”

He said the initiative lacked proper planning and adequate sanitation staff. “Delhi won’t become clean with 10 minutes of sweeping or photo-ops. Only sanitation workers can truly clean Delhi,” he added. He highlighted that despite a religious event and prayer gathering underway, garbage bins in the area were overflowing.

He further accused the CM of hypocrisy, saying, “The entire Greater Kailash was plastered with CM’s hoardings, the same leader who criticised Delhiites for defacing the city with posters.”

‘Initiative lacks sincerity’

Saurabh Bharadwaj said the BJP’s Swachhata Abhiyan lacked sincerity and was reduced to a publicity stunt, with no real improvement on-ground in sanitation.