CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates Jan Seva Kendra; assures no fund crunch for city’s development work

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday inaugurated a Jan Seva Kendra at the community centre in DDA Flats, Rajiv Gandhi Park, in the Kalkaji Assembly constituency.

She asserted that her government is fully committed to Delhi’s development and will ensure that funds are never a constraint for any public welfare work.

Addressing the gathering, the CM said the event was a tribute to Nari Shakti. “When the MLA, the MP and the CM are all women, it is a powerful symbol of women’s leadership and empowerment,” she said. She lauded MLA Shikha Roy for her decades of dedication to public service, highlighting her 30 years of selfless work for the people.

Gupta praised the public for electing a “triple-engine government” led by the BJP. “This vote reflects unity, vision, and the people’s desire for genuine change. When there is a clear vision for development and a sincere intent for public welfare, transformation is inevitable,” she said.

Highlighting achievements of the past five months, she said Delhi is witnessing visible improvements in sewage, drainage, roads, water systems, and pollution control.

She also announced a landmark decision to allow Delhi markets to operate 24×7. “Traders will no longer have to make repeated visits to government offices for licences. A single-window system will streamline all processes,” she added.