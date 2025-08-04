Delhi Assembly adopts E-Vidhan system, turns fully solar-powered ahead of Monsoon Session

NEW DELHI: A day ahead of the Monsoon Session, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday inaugurated the E-Vidhan (paperless assembly) system and a 500 kW solar power plant at the Delhi Legislative Assembly Complex.

With this, all legislative work in the Delhi Assembly will now be conducted digitally, enhancing the pace and quality of policymaking.

The solar initiative is expected to generate savings of up to Rs 15 lakh per month, roughly Rs 1.75 crore annually, and is projected to recover its cost quickly while potentially generating surplus electricity through net metering. The E-Vidhan platform complements this transition by enabling a paperless legislative process, promoting administrative efficiency and cutting down the institution’s carbon footprint.

Speaking at the inauguration, Meghwal described the project as a model for sustainable governance across India. He said Delhi Assembly’s complete shift to solar energy sets a benchmark for legislative and public institutions nationwide. Crediting the progress to PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, he said, “Sustainability, self-reliance, and digital empowerment are moving together.”

He also announced the launch of NeVA (National e-Vidhan Application) at the Delhi Assembly under the ‘One Nation, One Application’ initiative of Digital India 2.0, stating that the move signifies not just an infrastructure upgrade, but a shift in institutional values.

“The full implementation of the E-Vidhan system in the Monsoon Session will mark the assembly’s complete transition to paperless functioning,” he added.