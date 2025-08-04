Delhi’s stray dog siege

Chetna Tarafdar, a 40-year-old mother living in Ramnagar, Shahdara, has stopped letting her children leave their housing colony, even for a walk or quick errand. Her fear isn’t crime, nor traffic. It’s something far more unpredictable: packs of aggressive stray dogs that prowl the streets.

Just days ago, a child from her colony was attacked by a pack of dogs in a horrifying incident that left the entire neighbourhood shaken.

“The attack left the child traumatised. I won’t take that chance with my kids. I have stopped sending them alone outside the colony gate to play or even to run errands. If a pack attacks, what can a child do?” she said.

Similar fears haunt Katya Prabhakaran in Ghaziabad’s Raj Nagar Extension. Her 11-year-old son is also not allowed to leave the housing society without adult supervision. Even groups of children are barred from stepping beyond the gates of their residential society.

“Security guards are vigilant and don’t allow strays inside the premises. But there’s no one to protect them once they step outside,” she said. “I never thought we would be living in fear of dogs.”

Across Delhi and its adjoining areas, citizens have been living under a cloud of fear, as cases of dog bites and fatal attacks continue to rise at an alarming rate. However, both mothers thanked the Supreme Court for stepping in.

A Judicial Wake-Up Call

On July 28, the top court termed the rising number of dog-bite cases and deaths as “deeply disturbing”, especially among children and the elderly. The bench, led by Justice JB Pardiwala, took a suo motu cognizance of the increasing menace of stray dogs and the failure of civic authorities to get the crisis under control.