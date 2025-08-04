Gold chain snatched from Congress MP Sudha during morning walk in Delhi's diplomatic enclave

NEW DELHI: Congress MP R Sudha was robbed of a four sovereigns of gold chain during her morning walk in the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri along with DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP and poet Salma on Monday.

The incident happened when Sudha, the first-time MP representing Mayiladuthural constituency, was walking near the Embassy of the Czech Republic a little past 6 am with Salma, who was recently sworn in as MP. A man on a scooter, wearing a helmet, drove up close to the pavement, pulled the chain from Sudha’s neck, and fled the scene, she said.

The Congress MP was staying at the Tamil Nadu Guest House as official accommodation is yet to be allotted to many newly elected MPs.

Speaking to reporters later, Sudha said, “No one came to help despite our screams.” She added that when she approached the police officers on patrol they responded nonchalantly. They merely noted their names, phone numbers and advised them to visit the nearby police station to complain, she said.

With the help of Congress’ Virudhunagar MP B Manickam Tagore, a formal complaint was registered subsequently.

Stating that she was shocked and distressed, Sudha questioned the safety of women in the capital. “If this can happen to a woman MP in a high-security zone, what protection do ordinary women have? What if he had slit my throat?” she asked.

She said she had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and escalated the matter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla through Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. DMK’s Lok Sabha leader TR Baalu also met the Speaker and urged appropriate action on the complaint.