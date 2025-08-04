IMD forecasts light to moderate rain, thundershowers across Delhi NCR till August 9

NEW DELHI: Parts of the capital witnessed heavy rainfall in the early hours of Sunday, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting light to moderate showers to persist throughout the coming week.

Thundershowers are also likely during the early morning or night hours across most parts of Delhi-NCR.

On Sunday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.3 degrees celsius at Safdarjung, just 0.1 degrees celsius below normal, while the minimum dropped to 24.2 degrees celsius, nearly three degrees below the seasonal average.

Similar temperature ranges were reported across the city, with Ridge and Ayanagar recording maximums of 32.6 degrees celsius and 32.8 degrees celsius, respectively. Rainfall over the last 24 hours varied significantly, with Ayanagar receiving 57.3 mm and Pusa 29.5 mm.

IMD officials attribute the current weather conditions to an active monsoon trough and multiple cyclonic circulations over northwest Bihar, Punjab, and Gujarat, as well as a western disturbance in the upper troposphere. These systems are contributing to atmospheric instability across the region.

Forecasts suggest that the national capital will see partly cloudy skies and light to moderate rain or thundershowers till at least August 9. While the rain is expected to be sporadic, some areas may experience brief spells of intense precipitation, particularly on August 5.

Winds are expected to remain southwesterly to southeasterly, ranging between 10 and 20 kmph over the next three days. Humidity levels remain high, with maximum relative humidity touching 100% in the past 24 hours.

The IMD has issued no weather warnings for Delhi. However, residents are advised to remain alert to localised changes in weather, especially during evening hours, when thunder activity is more likely.