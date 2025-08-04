Man held in Ghaziabad 26 years after jumping parole for murdering kid in 1993

NEW DELHI: A man convicted of kidnapping and murdering an eight-year-old boy in 1993 has been arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch after evading the law for over 26 years, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, Raj Kishore (55), alias Bade Lalla, a resident of Kanpur Dehat in Uttar Pradesh, was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in 1996 for the brutal murder of a businessman’s son.

“He was granted six-week parole by the Delhi High Court in 1999 but never returned to prison,” said DCP (Crime) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav.

Declared a proclaimed offender in 2014, Kishore was finally apprehended from Ghaziabad’s Khoda Colony on August 2, police said.

According to police, on December 28, 1993, Kishore and his associate abducted the son of a garment factory owner in Kalyanpuri, demanded Rs 30,000 ransom, then killed the child and dumped the body in a drain.

Kishore had been lodged in Tihar Jail before he jumped parole. He stayed in Patna, Jaipur, and Barnala under fake identities, eventually settling in Kanpur during the COVID-19 pandemic and running a tailoring business.

A special team tracked him over two months and arrested him in Ghaziabad after a planned operation. His associate had already completed his sentence.