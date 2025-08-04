Thalassemics in lurch as LNJP doctor set to retire

NEW DELHI: Thalassemia patients over 12 years of age at the Lok Nayak Hospital are reportedly worried, as the facility has instructed them to seek an alternative place for treatment. The patients allege that the only doctor from the paediatric Thalassemia ward treating them, is set to retire with no replacement from the hospital in sight.

They have written to the facility’s Medical Director (MD) requesting the hospital administration to arrange a permanent doctor from the General Medicine department for the care of Thalassemics.

Officials said about 63 patients aged over 12 years will be affected by the purported move of the hospital. When reached out for comments, no response was received from LNJP MD Dr BL Chaudhary.

“It is our humble request that we are all Thalassemia patients who have been receiving regular blood transfusions and treatment from Loknayak Hospital since birth. For years, we have received excellent treatment under the supervision of Dr. Sudha (Pediatric Thalassemia Ward), for which we are extremely grateful.

We have recently received the information that Dr. Sudha is going to retire in the next few months. This information is a matter of great concern for us, as we are all worried about our regular medical care and future treatment after her,” patients’ letter to the hospital’s MD read.