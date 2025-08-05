Court accepts CBI’s clean chit to Satyendar Jain in graft case

NEW DELHI: In a major relief for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, a Delhi court on Monday accepted the CBI’s closure report in a 2018 corruption case related to the hiring of a creative team for the Public Works Department (PWD).

Special CBI Judge Dig Vinay Singh approved the report, observing that the investigation found no evidence of criminal conduct, personal gain, bribery, or procedural violations.

“In the absence of any evidence and sanction, the present final report for closure of the FIR is accepted,” the judge noted. The case, registered in May 2018, named Jain and senior PWD officials under IPC Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The allegations centred around the appointment of a 17-member team of consultants via a third-party agency—Soni Detective & Allied Services Pvt Ltd—through alleged manipulation of tender procedures and dilution of eligibility norms.

It was also alleged that payments to these consultants were routed through unrelated project expenditures without proper financial approval.