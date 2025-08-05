Delhi government presents new bill to regulate school fees in Assembly

NEW DELHI: Amid uproar over arbitrary fee hikes by private schools in the national capital, Education Minister Ashish Sood on Monday presented the landmark “Delhi School Education (Fee Regulation and Transparency) Bill, 2025” in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

The Rekha Gupta-led government aimed to ensure a permanent solution to a long-ignored issue that affects millions of parents and children in Delhi as education is a sacred duty and a responsibility we must uphold for the progress and prosperity of our nation.

As far as key features of the bill are concerned, it will be applied to all private unaided recognised schools in Delhi and every school must submit a three-year proposed fee structure in advance, with changes allowed only once in three years. A three-tier regulatory and appeals system will be established at the school, district, and state levels, fee determination criteria will include infrastructure, staff salaries, and annual increments—but profiteering will be strictly prohibited and schools must publicly disclose financial records and proposed fees.

The other provisions of the bill are like for unauthorised fee hikes, penalties will range from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, repeated violations will attract double or triple fines. If a student is harassed, humiliated, or removed due to fee issues, a fine of Rs 50,000 per student will be imposed, in case of repeated violations, the school’s recognition can be cancelled, or the government may take over its operations and during a fee dispute, the school may only charge fees as per the previous year.

The minister stated that the bill is not only aimed at creating a transparent and accountable system, but also safeguards the interests of students, parents, and all education stakeholders.