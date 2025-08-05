Delhi man shot dead by assailants dressed as delivery agents in Gurugram

GURUGRAM: A 40-year-old man from Delhi was shot dead by unidentified assailants disguised as food and grocery delivery agents in Sector 77 of Gurugram on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, Rohit Shaukeen, a resident of Kamruddin Nagar in Delhi, had reportedly come to Gurugram for work.

The shooting took place in front of Palm Hills Society on Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), near the Ullahwas market. Shaukeen was standing outside his car when the attackers, wearing T-shirts of delivery platforms Zomato and Blinkit, approached and opened fire.

According to police, the assailants fired more than a dozen rounds, of which five to six bullets struck Shaukeen, killing him on the spot. The attackers then fled the scene.

An FIR has been registered at Kherki Daula police station.

“The motive behind the murder is yet to be determined. A thorough investigation is underway, and the accused will be arrested soon,” said Virender Saini, Additional Commissioner of Police, Manesar.

Police said they are scanning CCTV footage and probing all possible angles in the case.