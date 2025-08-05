Fiscal deficit jumps to Rs 3.9K crore from Rs 416 crore since 2019-20, says CAG

NEW DELHI: The fiscal deficit of Delhi increased to Rs 3,934 crore in 2023-24 from Rs 416 crore in 2019-20, according to a Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report tabled in the monsoon session of the Assembly by CM Rekha Gupta on Monday.

The report also slammed the government for 1,313 outstanding Utilisation Certificates (UCs) of Rs 3,760.84 crore pending as on March 31, 2024. Lack of submission of the UCs means that although expenditure is incurred, the grantees have not explained as to how the funds were spent. There is also no assurance that the intended objectives of providing these funds have been achieved.

According to the CAG report on the Finances of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi for the year 2023-24, the outstanding public debt has grown on an average rate of 1.98% annually between 2019-20 and 2023-24.

Public debt GSDP ratio has decreased from 4.38% in 2019-20 to 3.19% in 2023-24. During 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24, though the Domar gap (expressed as g-r) was positive, the primary balance was in deficit during this period with exception of 2022-23.

Revenue surplus dips

The revenue surplus under AAP rule in 2023-24 declined by 55% as compared to the preceding fiscal, said CAG.