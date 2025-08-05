IMD predicts light to moderate rain till August 10

NEW DELHI: The national capital is likely to see yet another week of showers, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms to prevail till August 10.

On Monday, the capital saw no rainfall despite a cloudy sky throughout the day. Weather officials noted the possibility of thundercloud development by evening or night and expected light showers in the early hours of Tuesday.

However, no precipitation was recorded across key observatories, including Safdarjung, Palam, Lodi Road, and Ayanagar, between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm.

Temperatures in the city hovered below the seasonal norm. The maximum temperature at Safdarjung was recorded at 33.4 degree celsius, about 0.8 degree celsus below normal, while the minimum stood at 27.2 degree celsius, which was slightly above average.

Similar trends were observed across the capital, with maximum temperatures ranging between 31.8 degree celsus and 33.4 degree celsus and minimums between 25.6 degree celsus and 28.1 degree celsus. Humidity levels remained high, peaking at 85% and dipping to a minimum of 66% over the past 24 hours. Winds blew mostly from the west at speeds up to 17 kmph.

According to the IMD, the monsoon trough currently lies to the north of Delhi, extending from Amritsar through Uttarakhand to the northeast. Multiple cyclonic circulations persist over Himachal Pradesh, south Rajasthan, and other adjoining regions, which are contributing to the capital’s current weather pattern.

For the rest of the week, Delhi is expected to see partly cloudy skies with a continued possibility of very light to light rain or thundershowers, especially in the evenings, the forecast said. Maximum temperatures are likely to remain in the range of 32-34 degree celsus till the weekend.