New excise policy in works as govt constitutes panel headed by Parvesh Verma

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has constituted a high-level committee to formulate a transparent and socially secure excise policy, to be headed by Cabinet Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma. The move comes as the city continues to operate under an extended version of its old excise policy, with a fresh framework yet to be finalised.

In addition, another high-level committee led by Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood has been formed to draft a comprehensive and public-oriented Electronic Vehicle (EV) policy for the capital.

Earlier, the government had informed that a committee under Chief Secretary Dharmendra Kumar was already reviewing excise policies of other states to adopt best practices focused on effective distribution and social safeguards.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the new excise policy will incorporate several reforms, including scientific testing of liquor quality, digitisation of the sales system, stricter enforcement against illegal sales and enhanced transparency in the licensing process. She added that the committee is consulting stakeholders and studying models from other states to prepare a robust and welfare-driven policy.

The Excise Department has been directed to provide all necessary administrative support to the committee, which will also examine the current and previous policies of the Delhi government. Final recommendations will be submitted for Cabinet approval.

The existing excise policy was put in place in September 2022 after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government scrapped its 2021–22 excise policy following allegations of irregularities. That policy, which came into effect on November 17, 2021, and ended on August 31, 2022, had overhauled the liquor trade in the capital by dividing the city into 32 zones and issuing 849 retail licenses through open tenders.

A report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), yet to be officially released, reportedly pegged the revenue loss due to policy lapses at `2,026 crore. The BJP had attacked the previous AAP government over the issue during Assembly campaigns, alleging corruption, which led to arrests of several leaders and eventual policy withdrawal.