Traders begin protest against illegal encroachments in Chandni Chowk

NEW DELHI: Traders in Chandni Chowk began a week-long silent protest on Monday, accusing civic agencies and the police of ignoring court orders and allowing illegal encroachments to return to the redeveloped stretch of the historic market.

Led by the Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, the protest began at 3 pm from Sunheri Masjid at Fountain Chowk, with participants marching silently towards Red Fort holding placards with excerpts from orders of the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court.

The demonstrators sat near Red Fort for 30 minutes before returning to the starting point.

“This is a protest to uphold the dignity of our courts and demand that their orders be implemented,” said Sanjay Bhargava, president of the association. “We have been doing the rounds of the Supreme Court, High Court and the National Green Tribunal for years regarding these matters. Despite strict orders, the situation has worsened,” he further said.

The protestors allege that hawkers and squatters have been allowed to encroach upon the 1.3 km stretch redeveloped under court supervision at a cost of Rs 140 crore. The traders also claimed that the Delhi Police and the MCD have “willfully ignored” court orders prohibiting hawking and squatting in certain areas.

Bhargava said the group has made repeated complaints to the MCD and Delhi Police but no action has been taken. “Even Member of Parliament for Chandni Chowk, Praveen Khandelwal has visited four times, but no one listens,” he added. The protest will continue till August 14, with a march each day to different parts of the area, including Town Hall and Fatehpuri Masjid. The traders say they want to “name and shame” those responsible for the deterioration of the redeveloped area and seek freedom from the “corruption that has hijacked public land and defied court directions.”