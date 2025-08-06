After entire class fails, HC issues notice to DU, college

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notices to Delhi University (DU) and Bhagini Nivedita College after a final-year BA student alleged that she and her entire class were wrongly marked as failed in a practical examination due to the alleged negligence of the concerned teacher and college administration.

Justice Vikas Mahajan sought responses from both institutions while hearing a plea filed by the student challenging the “arbitrary and unjust” awarding of an ‘F’ grade in the sixth-semester practical exam for the subject titled “Children with Disability in India” in her sixth semester result for the academic session 2024’2025.

The petitioner, a B.A. Programme student, claimed that all students in her batch received failing grades in the same subject, pointing to a systemic lapse.