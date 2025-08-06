After entire class fails, HC issues notice to DU, college

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notices to Delhi University (DU) and Bhagini Nivedita College after a final-year BA student alleged that she and her entire class were wrongly marked as failed in a practical examination due to the alleged negligence of the concerned teacher and college administration.
Justice Vikas Mahajan sought responses from both institutions while hearing a plea filed by the student challenging the “arbitrary and unjust” awarding of an ‘F’ grade in the sixth-semester practical exam for the subject titled “Children with Disability in India” in her sixth semester result for the academic session 2024’2025.
The petitioner, a B.A. Programme student, claimed that all students in her batch received failing grades in the same subject, pointing to a systemic lapse.
She stated that despite appearing for all components of the evaluation, including theory, internal assessment, viva, written test, and file submission, her practical marks were never uploaded to the university portal. Filed through advocate Ashu Bidhuri, the petition alleged that repeated complaints to both the college and university went unanswered, with authorities engaging in blame-shifting instead of taking corrective action.
The student argued that the administration’s inaction violated her fundamental rights under Articles 14 (equality before law) and 21 (right to life and personal liberty) of the Constitution. The petition sought directions to DU and Bhagini Nivedita College to rectify the result by incorporating her actual practical marks and issuing a revised mark sheet. “The erroneous result has affected the petitioner’s CGPA and overall academic record, which could negatively impact her eligibility for higher education, competitive exams like UGC-NET, and future academic pursuits such as Ph.D. admissions,” the plea stated.
Bhagini Nivedita College, an all-women’s institution in outer Delhi’s Kair village near Najafgarh, was established in 1993 and is funded by the Delhi government. The college primarily serves students from rural and semi-urban communities.