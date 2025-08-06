Ayushman Bharat scheme hits roadblocks in capital

NEW DELHI: Nearly four months after its rollout in the Capital, the BJP government’s flagship Ayushman Bharat scheme is yet to gain significant traction in Delhi.

Despite early momentum, the health insurance programme has reached only a limited section of the intended population, mainly beneficiaries under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and citizens above 70 years.

Launched on April 10, shortly after the BJP formed government in Delhi, the scheme’s first phase included the issuance of Ayushman cards to AAY beneficiaries.

A parallel initiative, Ayushman Vaya Vandana Yojana, was introduced for senior citizens. As per official data, only 4.4 lakh Ayushman cards have been issued under both schemes so far, and just 4,029 individuals have received treatment.

This is despite the scheme offering free healthcare benefits up to Rs 10 lakh per family per year. Officials attribute the slow pace to poor participation from large private hospitals.

Many corporate hospitals have reportedly declined to join the scheme due to dissatisfaction with treatment package rates. “Top-tier healthcare facilities are crucial for the scheme’s success, but several have expressed discontent with reimbursement rates,” a government official with the State Health Agency said.

He added that while lobbying is underway to revise package rates, any such decisions will require central government approval, based on inputs from the Delhi administration.

Another key hurdle has been the absence of a clear plan to expand eligibility beyond the existing categories, leaving a large segment of the vulnerable population excluded. “Until both hospital participation and beneficiary scope are broadened, Ayushman Bharat will not reach its full potential in Delhi,” the official noted.