Fee bill like a suicide note: Parents

NEW DELHI: Parents across Delhi staged a protest outside the Assembly on Tuesday, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the Delhi School Education Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees Bill, 2025, which they claim “weakens existing safeguards and reduces transparency in the fee regulation process.”
Organised by the United Voice of Parents Association, the demonstration saw several parents, joined by political leaders, raising concerns that the bill would legitimise previously unapproved fees and make it harder for parents to file complaints.
A key objection is a provision requiring 15% parental support to initiate complaints—something protesters said is “unrealistic and obstructive.”
Aprajita Gautam, president of the Delhi Parents’ Association, criticised the bill’s drafting. “While we appreciate the government’s intention to protect parents from exploitation, this bill is a disaster. It’s like a suicide note for parents,” she said, demanding a complete withdrawal or redrafting of the legislation. Protesters also said the bill removes the mandatory audit of private school finances, a crucial accountability mechanism under the existing Delhi School Education Act and Rules (DSEAR).
“This undermines transparency and will hit middle-class families the hardest,” said a representative. Placards held by demonstrators read: “Education not for sale”, “Roll back fee hike”, and “Shiksha hai, Vyapaar nahi (Education is not a business)”. Leaders from both Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress were present at the protest. AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj raised concerns over the lack of audit provision and the restrictive 15% parental consent rule. “We’ve asked the government to reconsider these aspects,” he said.
The bill, tabled by the Delhi government on Monday, seeks to create a structured framework for school fee regulation through a three-tier committee system. It proposes penalties of up to Rs 10 lakh and cancellation of school recognition in cases of violation. Responding to the protest, BJP leader Ashish Sood said, “Parents are here to thank the CM for the political will to introduce this bill. They’ve finally been given a voice in their children’s education.”