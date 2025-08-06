Fee bill like a suicide note: Parents

NEW DELHI: Parents across Delhi staged a protest outside the Assembly on Tuesday, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the Delhi School Education Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees Bill, 2025, which they claim “weakens existing safeguards and reduces transparency in the fee regulation process.”

Organised by the United Voice of Parents Association, the demonstration saw several parents, joined by political leaders, raising concerns that the bill would legitimise previously unapproved fees and make it harder for parents to file complaints.

A key objection is a provision requiring 15% parental support to initiate complaints—something protesters said is “unrealistic and obstructive.”

Aprajita Gautam, president of the Delhi Parents’ Association, criticised the bill’s drafting. “While we appreciate the government’s intention to protect parents from exploitation, this bill is a disaster. It’s like a suicide note for parents,” she said, demanding a complete withdrawal or redrafting of the legislation. Protesters also said the bill removes the mandatory audit of private school finances, a crucial accountability mechanism under the existing Delhi School Education Act and Rules (DSEAR).