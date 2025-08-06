From martyrs to meals: Delhi’s ‘phansi ghar’ is actually a ‘tiffin ghar’

NEW DELHI: What was once unveiled with great solemnity as a British-era phansi-ghar (gallows chamber) inside the Delhi Assembly has now been revealed to be what it always was... a tiffin room.

Back in 2022, then Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had inaugurated the room with solemn nods to India’s freedom struggle. A plaque dated August 9, 1942, was installed. Visitors were told this was a place of blood and sacrifice, where the British hung revolutionaries.

Fast forward to this week, Speaker Vijender Gupta decided to do a little fact-checking. He was armed with a 2011 architectural map. Gupta stood in the House and declared, “No gallows ever stood there, nor does one exist now.” That rope contraption? A dumbwaiter. That ominous-looking trapdoor? Just a wooden lift for transporting food.

In short: Not a place of execution. Just a glorified food elevator.

It is a matter of record that a plaque has been installed there, bearing the date August 9, 1942, and it was inaugurated as a tourist attraction, with the claim that a gallows once existed there. Gupta explained, “The room was a tiffin room. That’s not a gallows—that’s where your snacks came up.”