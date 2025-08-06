Inside the Working Women’s World

Unlimited Lives

To understand Working Girls is also to trace it back to Unlimited Girls, Vohra’s landmark 2002 documentary on feminism in urban India. That film upended the documentary form with a feminist chatroom, big ads and cool music. “I was young, 30 years old, growing up in a post-liberalisation world of the ’90s as someone who was also deeply engaged with feminism,” she recalls. But something was missing in public discourse: “Love, desire, sex, just what it is to be an individual woman roaming around in the world living this feminist life.”

Unlimited Girls brought that inner, personal terrain into the public realm. “I never saw it as going against what came before me, rather it was about adding to it,” she says. Feminism, for Vohra, is always in the making. “It’s always imperfect, always becoming. Politics by nature is imperfect.” That openness, where feminist thought could be funny, complex, even romantic, has laid the foundation for her latest work. If the former foregrounded the feminist self, the latter roots that self in a web of economic, legal and caste realities. “Individual journeys exist in political context,” Vohra remarks, about how the journey from Unlimited Girls to Working Girls is a political one with unflinching gazes, collective spirit, spontaneous laughter and moments of solitude.