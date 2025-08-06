Live-in partner among two held for murder of transgender

NEW DELHI: Two men were arrested on Monday for the murder of a transgender person in east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar area. One of the accused was in a live-in relationship with the victim, a police official said.

The accused have been identified as Rehan alias Ikka (19), a resident of Ghazipur Village, and Mohammad Sarver (20), from Khoda Colony, Uttar Pradesh, he further said.

“Around 1.30 pm on Monday, a PCR call was received about a stabbing. Police reached the spot under the bridge at Telco T-point, towards Hasanpur, and found a person lying dead with a slit throat,” an officer said.

During investigation, multiple raids were conducted in Trans-Yamuna areas, Ghaziabad, and Meerut. A tip-off led police to Laxmi Nagar Metro Station, where two suspects were seen waiting under the flyover. Around 1 am, they were apprehended by the raiding team.

“Both suspects admitted to killing Karan alias Annu, a transgender person,earlier the same day,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Vikram Singh said.

Police said Rehan and Karan were in a four-month live-in relationship. Rehan allegedly extorted money from the victim, and when she began to distance herself, he felt betrayed. Enraged, Rehan, along with Sarver, planned and executed the murder by stabbing Karan near Telco T-point.